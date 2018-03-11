Guidewire Software (GWRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.90.

Guidewire Software (GWRE) opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,628.09, a P/E ratio of -237.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.13 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,481,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Hart sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $81,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $7,093,769 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

