Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 55,925 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,925 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $81,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,223.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 326,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 316,829 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Constellation Brands by 501.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE STZ) opened at $230.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44,849.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

