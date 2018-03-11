Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $84,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 215.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.57 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHP ) opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23,192.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $99.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 149.49%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,197.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 20,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $1,907,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

