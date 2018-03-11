Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,654,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,976 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $77,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $233,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 10,970.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corp (NYSE XRX) opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7,619.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Xerox news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

