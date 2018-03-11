Guess?, Inc. (GES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other Guess? news, Director Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $70,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,417.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 815,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 101,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.58. Guess? has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

