Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE GWB) opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2,561.98, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $67,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $125,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $532,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after acquiring an additional 246,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,574,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,044,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,698,000 after acquiring an additional 460,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,618,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 302,290 shares during the period.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

