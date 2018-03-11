Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $7,303,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Invictus RG raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Grand Canyon Education Inc ( NASDAQ LOPE ) opened at $107.45 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,097.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

