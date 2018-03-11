Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Golfsmith International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Golfsmith International (GOLF) opened at $23.01 on Friday. Golfsmith International has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. Golfsmith International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Golfsmith International from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Golfsmith International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Golfsmith International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Golfsmith International Company Profile

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

