Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 314,448 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $283,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6,461.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,312 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Boston Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,588,000 after purchasing an additional 734,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 173.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 393,612 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 505,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,782,000 after purchasing an additional 254,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 55.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,489,000 after purchasing an additional 239,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Boston Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:BXP ) opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19,079.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $137.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

