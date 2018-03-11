Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 628,299 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,299 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $221,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Alkermes Plc ( NASDAQ:ALKS ) opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,990.00, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Iain Michael Brown sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $583,836.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,327. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

