Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($119.75) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup set a €106.00 ($130.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($122.22) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.17 ($128.61).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP (ETR:SAP) opened at €88.39 ($109.12) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($100.46) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($124.32). The company has a market cap of $108,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €117.00 Price Target” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/goldman-sachs-group-analysts-give-sap-sap-a-117-00-price-target.html.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.