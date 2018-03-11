Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €85.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. equinet set a €66.50 ($82.10) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a €69.30 ($85.56) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axel Springer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.99 ($83.94).

Axel Springer (FRA SPR) opened at €70.25 ($86.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($91.11).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

