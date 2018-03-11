Goldentree Asset Management LP Takes $234,000 Position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP)

Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners accounts for about 0.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 134,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 70,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP ( NYSE:BWP ) opened at $11.27 on Friday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2,820.84, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

