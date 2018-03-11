Golar LNG (GLNG) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.27

News coverage about Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.7943594002012 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Golar LNG ( GLNG ) opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3,070.00, a PE ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.42%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

