Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $59,110.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at $63.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $95,130.00, a PE ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is -93.06%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

