Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of Global Medical REIT ( GMRE ) opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $153.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -470.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/global-medical-reit-gmre-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.