Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4126657643503 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $236.76, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 million. analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $103,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 405,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,873.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,929 shares of company stock valued at $201,244. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

