Gifto Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00979166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003286 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00087922 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174454 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,861,327 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.