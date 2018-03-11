Geode Capital Management LLC Has $118.02 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $118,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,752,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $8,770.00, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,629 shares of company stock worth $1,985,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/geode-capital-management-llc-has-118-02-million-holdings-in-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.