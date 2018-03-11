Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $111,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE LNT) opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,955.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $856.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Alliant Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

