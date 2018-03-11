Genocea Biosciences’ (GNCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 303.23% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

The analysts wrote, “GNCA shares could experience some weakness on the news of the departure of the CFO, Jonathan Poole, who resigned effective 3/23, to pursue other opportunities.””

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Genocea Biosciences ( GNCA ) traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $101.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.26.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 642.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 265,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

