GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ GNMK) traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 195,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.44. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 117.77% and a negative return on equity of 91.14%. equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,022.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $72,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock worth $217,957. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

