Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Trading Down 6.4%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 948,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 749,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,118,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,327,330.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 519,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 134,165 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions.

