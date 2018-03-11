Galapagos NV (GLPG) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 7,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 156.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter worth $218,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV (GLPG) opened at $103.18 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $121.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

