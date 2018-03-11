Gabelli Funds LLC Has $63.19 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Instinet lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of Comcast Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $172,450.00, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $22,576,899.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,195,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,605 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,374. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gabelli Funds LLC Has $63.19 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/gabelli-funds-llc-has-63-19-million-holdings-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.