FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Enercare Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (ECI)

Enercare Inc. (TSE:ECI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Enercare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year.

Get Enercare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enercare from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enercare from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enercare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Enercare ( TSE:ECI ) opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,930.00, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.21. Enercare has a 12-month low of C$17.63 and a 12-month high of C$21.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Enercare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/fy2018-earnings-forecast-for-enercare-inc-issued-by-national-bank-financial-eci.html.

Enercare Company Profile

Enercare Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in home services and sub-metering businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Home Services and Sub-metering. Its Home Services segment is engaged in the provision of water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners and other heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) rental products, protection plans and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.