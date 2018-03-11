Fred Alger Management Inc. Trims Position in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth $188,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NIC Inc. ( EGOV ) opened at $13.55 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $898.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

NIC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

