Fred Alger Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,883,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $20,726,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 501,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,625,000 after buying an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $16,062,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. ( NASDAQ ANSS ) opened at $171.18 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $104.55 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $14,357.04, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $152,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $4,063,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Fred Alger Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/fred-alger-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-ansys-inc-anss.html.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.