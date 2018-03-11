Franks International (FI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Franks International (NYSE:FI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franks International earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.9646551007392 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price target on Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Franks International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Franks International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Franks International ( NYSE FI ) opened at $6.08 on Friday. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,358.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franks International news, major shareholder William Bradford Mosing sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $1,243,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 300,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $1,956,971.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,591,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,949,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,135 shares of company stock worth $8,230,684 in the last 90 days. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franks International

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

