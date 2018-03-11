Franklin W. Iv Hobbs Buys 75,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.21, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Sonus Networks, Inc, formerly Solstice Sapphire Investments, Inc, is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises to help them secure and unify their real-time communications infrastructures. The Company helps communications service providers and enterprises hold the session initiation protocol (SIP) and fourth generation (4G)/long term evolution (LTE)-based solutions, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), voice over wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), video and unified communications (UC) by securing and enabling Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

