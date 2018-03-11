Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $320,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.30.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ( NYSE:MTD ) opened at $616.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15,691.37, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.14 and a 52-week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total transaction of $2,763,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.39, for a total transaction of $1,771,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

