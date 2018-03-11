Franklin Resources Inc. Has $381.95 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,156 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $381,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $105.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.34.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $1,997,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,083,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,609 shares of company stock valued at $17,031,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE ABC) opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,750.00, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

