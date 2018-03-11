Fortive (FTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.71

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 942385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27,271.76, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.46%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after acquiring an additional 581,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 423,247 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 385,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,996,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.