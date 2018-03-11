Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,147.23, a PE ratio of 320.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 679 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $33,060.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 89,423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $4,031,188.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,608,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,405,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,315 shares of company stock worth $7,699,275. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after purchasing an additional 296,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 179.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 450,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 289,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,400,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,693,000 after purchasing an additional 288,097 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 257,687 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

