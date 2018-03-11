FormFactor (FORM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ FORM) traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 14,011,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,127.08, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.98 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $283,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,618.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in FormFactor by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in FormFactor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

