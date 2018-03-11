Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Holdings Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,738.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ FOMX) opened at $5.72 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $108,690.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $130,809 over the last quarter.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

