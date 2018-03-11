Floyd F. Sherman Sells 100,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,415.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $72,560,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,771,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $23,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

