Fiserv (FISV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30,625.50, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 19th.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,310,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,780.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $2,230,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,599 shares of company stock worth $10,489,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

