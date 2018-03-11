First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 71,477 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 81.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Gerald J. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. ( HTH ) opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,457.29, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $399.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.05 million. research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Stephens downgraded Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

