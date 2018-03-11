First Solar (FSLR) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,090.00, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that First Solar will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 11,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $790,557.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,443.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $83,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,382 shares of company stock worth $3,226,571. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

