First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Denny's Co. (DENN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denny's by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Denny's by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Denny's by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Denny's by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny's during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Denny's in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 72,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,089,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $379,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 730,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,505 shares of company stock worth $2,525,473 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) opened at $16.07 on Friday. Denny's Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Denny's had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. research analysts predict that Denny's Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Denny's Co. (DENN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/first-republic-investment-management-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-dennys-co-denn.html.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.