First Hawaiian (FHB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) opened at $29.07 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4,060.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.51.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 566,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,517,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after acquiring an additional 355,208 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,969,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,475,000 after acquiring an additional 259,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 343,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/first-hawaiian-fhb-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.