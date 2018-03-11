First Foundation (FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ FFWM) traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,308. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $726.72, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $101,378.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,590.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $202,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $1,646,668. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 7.3% in the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 54.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in First Foundation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 942,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 66.4% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

