First Financial (FFCH) vs. Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Financial (NASDAQ: FFCH) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Financial alerts:

34.9% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Financial does not pay a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial N/A N/A N/A $1.72 13.30 Peoples Utah Bancorp $100.54 million 6.08 $19.85 million $1.08 30.56

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Utah Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Financial and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial N/A N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 19.74% 11.67% 1.61%

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats First Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Holdings, Inc. (First Financial) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Charleston (First Federal) and loan association. Other subsidiaries of First Financial include First Southeast Insurance Services, Inc. (First Southeast Insurance), which is an insurance agency; Kimbrell Insurance Group, Inc. (Kimbrell), which is a managing general insurance agency; First Southeast 401(k) Fiduciaries, Inc. (First Southeast 401(k)), which provides retirement plan consulting and administrative services, and First Southeast Investor Services, Inc. (First Southeast Investors), which is a registered broker-dealer. On July 26, 2013, First Financial Holdings, Inc. merged with and into First Financial Holdings, Inc. (formerly SCBT Financial Corporation) with the Company ceasing to exist and First Financial Holdings, Inc. continuing as the surviving corporation.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. It also provides a range of banking services and products to individuals. The Bank operates two divisions: Bank of American Fork (BAF), Lewiston State Bank (LSB) and GrowthFunding Equipment Finance. The Company provides banking services throughout its market area to real estate developers, contractors and small-to medium-sized businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.