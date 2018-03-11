Firestone Diamonds (FDI) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Firestone Diamonds (FDI) opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85. Firestone Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.75).

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile

Firestone Diamonds plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in diamond mining, exploration and development in southern Africa. The Company focuses on two principal geographic areas: Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s segments include Lesotho, Botswana, and United Kingdom and other. The Company has two mines, Liqhobong in Lesotho where construction of the Liqhobong Mine Development Project is nearing completion and BK11 in Botswana, which remains on care and maintenance.

