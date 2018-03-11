FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Intercede Group (IGP)

Intercede Group (LON:IGP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.11) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Intercede Group (IGP) opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.86. Intercede Group has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 65.65 ($0.91).

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc is a United Kingdom-based software and service company. The Company is engaged in developing and supplying of identity and credential management software. The Company provides MyID software, which is an identity and credential management system that enables organizations to create and assign trusted digital identities to employees, citizens and machines.

