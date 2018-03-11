FinnCap Increases Water Intelligence (WATR) Price Target to GBX 208

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) had its price target lifted by FinnCap from GBX 191 ($2.64) to GBX 208 ($2.87) in a research note released on Wednesday. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) opened at GBX 219 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Water Intelligence has a 12-month low of GBX 100.91 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 216 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of $28.30 and a PE ratio of 10,950.00.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

