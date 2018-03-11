Finisar (FNSR) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.41 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.64. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Finisar from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities set a $29.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Finisar (NASDAQ FNSR) opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,214.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Finisar has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Finisar will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $31,812.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $541,949.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,865 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Finisar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,832,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 471,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Finisar by 1,459.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,152,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,327 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Finisar by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,248,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419,120 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Finisar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 368,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Finisar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

