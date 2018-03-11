Ferro Co. (FOE) General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg Sells 12,000 Shares

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Hugo Duesenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 17,000 shares of Ferro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $420,920.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 10,000 shares of Ferro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 18,000 shares of Ferro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $430,020.00.

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2,073.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.76. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $32,176,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after buying an additional 1,051,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,854,000 after buying an additional 568,876 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 479,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,028,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color Solutions. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel.

