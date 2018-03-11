Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, ” Ferrellgas Partners is working to drive growth through organic initiatives and acquisitions. The company also benefits from its strong propane distribution network and its focus to increase customer base will boost performance.Weather plays an important role in determining the propane sales volume and the partnership is taking strategic initiatives to make its sales less weather dependent. In last three months, loss in value of Ferrellgas Partners units were wider than industry’s decline. Ferrellgas Partners’ margins were impacted by rising costs of commodity price and increased operating expenses as the partnership focuses on increasing its market share.”

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a sell rating on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Ferrellgas Partners ( NYSE:FGP ) opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $755.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Ferrellgas Partners’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 86.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 146,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 283.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 20,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/ferrellgas-partners-fgp-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.